Bone Broth Cocktails Are the Latest Bar Trend… Yes, Really

Every once in a while, a new drink trend shows up and makes people pause mid-sip and say, “Wait… what?”

Well, here’s the latest one making waves in bars: bone broth cocktails.

Yes. As in the same bone broth you’d normally see in soup. Or something your grandma would hand you when you’re sick.

Apparently, someone looked at a bowl of chicken broth and thought, “You know what this needs? Vodka.”

And just like that, a trend was born.

The Protein Era Has Entered the Bar

According to a new report from Food & Wine, bone broth drinks are part of the bigger trend of putting protein in absolutely everything.

Protein bars. Protein cereal. Protein chips.

And now… protein cocktails.

Bone broth is made by simmering beef, chicken, or other bones in water for hours until the nutrients and flavour are pulled out. It’s typically used as a base for soups and stews, and store-bought versions can pack around 10 grams of protein per serving.

Which means technically your cocktail could now be… a wellness drink?

Sure. Let’s go with that.

Believe It or Not, This Isn’t New

As strange as it sounds, mixing bone broth with alcohol isn’t a brand-new invention.

There’s actually a cocktail called a Bloody Bull, which is basically a Bloody Mary with a splash of beef broth.

And there’s another drink called a Bullshot, which is exactly what it sounds like: vodka mixed with bone broth.

Delicious… depending on your definition of delicious.

One bar in New Orleans has reportedly been serving these savoury drinks since the 1950s, so technically this is less of a new invention and more of a weird retro comeback.

Like bell-bottoms… but saltier.

Why People Are Actually Ordering These

According to bartenders experimenting with the trend, bone broth adds something called umami flavour, which basically means rich, savoury goodness.

The beverage manager at that New Orleans bar told Food & Wine that the broth gives cocktails a deeper, heartier taste.

So instead of a light, refreshing drink… you’re basically sipping something that feels like dinner.

Which could be great if you’re hungry.

Or if you’re trying to convince yourself that your third cocktail of the night is actually high-protein nutrition.

The Big Question: Would You Try It?

Look, people are adventurous with drinks these days.

We’ve seen pickle martinis. Bacon old-fashioned. Charcoal lattes. And cocktails that come in smoke-filled glass domes like a science experiment.

So maybe bone broth cocktails aren’t the weirdest thing on the menu.

But if someone slides a mug of vodka beef soup across the bar and calls it a cocktail…

Don’t be surprised if people politely sip it and whisper, “I think I’ll stick with wine.” 🍷