10% of People Have a Secret Chili Recipe They Refuse to Share

Chilli season is serious business.

And according to a new survey, 10% of people say they have a secret chilli recipe they will never reveal to anyone. Not their kids. Not their spouse. Not even that one friend who hosts the Super Bowl party every year.

These people guard their chilli recipes like they’re protecting nuclear codes.

If you ask what makes it so special, you’ll usually get the classic response:

“Oh, nothing really… I just threw a few things together.”

Sure, you did. Meanwhile, there’s probably espresso powder, maple syrup, and a mystery spice from 2007 hiding in that pot.

Here are a few other findings from the survey that prove chilli has a loyal fan base.

Almost Everyone Loves Chilli

A massive 95% of people are on board with chilli in some form.

• 68% say they love it

• 27% say they like it

That means only a tiny group of people are out there rejecting chilli entirely… and honestly, they probably can’t be trusted.

The Most Popular Chilli Toppings

When it comes to toppings and sides, people tend to keep things pretty classic. The top picks include:

• Cheese

• Crackers

• Cornbread

• Sour cream

• Tortilla chips

Basically, anything that helps you shovel chilli into your mouth faster.

Some People Want It Extra Spicy

About 26% of people say they want their chilli as spicy as possible.

These are the same people who claim they “barely feel the heat” while the rest of us are sweating and questioning our life choices.

The Side Effect Everyone Pretends Isn’t Happening

Here’s the most suspicious stat in the whole survey.

Only 14% of people admit chilli gives them gas.

Fourteen percent.

That feels… wildly optimistic.

Between the beans, onions, spices, and whatever mysterious ingredients people are hiding in their top-secret chilli recipe, the real number is probably much higher.

Chili is delicious. Comforting. Perfect for a cold night.

But let’s be honest…

It also comes with consequences.