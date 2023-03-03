Comfort Food Could Be Making You Feel Worse, Rather than Better!

A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that rates of depression are 80% higher in people whose diets include large amounts of ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods as those that feature “five or more components used by the food industry, such as anti-humectants, emulsifiers and flavour simulators. Most types of chocolate, chips, ice cream, cake, premade meals and pops sold at grocery stores meet those criteria.

According to researchers, Our minds and bodies need a healthy, balanced diet…Sugary snacks and caffeinated drinks can give us a temporary boost — but this is short-lived, can disrupt sleep and has a knock-on effect on our mental well-being.

Those that had ultra-processed foods making up at least 31% of their diets daily — the worst of the diets — were up to 82% more likely to be diagnosed with depression throughout the study, compared to people who ate the least amount of ultra-processed foods, at less than 16% of their daily diets.

HOWEVER

People who already have depression may be more likely to turn to processed foods, meaning the study does not convincingly conclude that those foods contribute to depression.

Meanwhile, another recent study found that people could be at a higher risk of cognitive decline if more than 20% of their daily caloric intake comes from ultra-processed foods.