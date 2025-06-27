RAINFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT - Parry Sound - Muskoka - Minden - Haliburton - southern Haliburton County click here for details
Move Over Warm Milk — Avocados Might Be the Secret to a Good Night’s Sleep

Food
Published June 27, 2025
By Charlie

We’ve heard it all before: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Cute. But if you want to stop staring at your ceiling fan until 3 a.m., you might want to reach for an avocado instead.

According to a new study out of Penn State, eating one avocado a day might help you sleep better, which is great news for anyone who’s been lying awake at night mentally rehashing a conversation from 2012.

The Guac-y Details

Researchers followed participants who ate a whole avocado daily for six months (yes, six months of glorified guacamole living), and surprise — not only did their cholesterol go down (as expected), but their sleep improved too.

The science-y folks weren’t totally sure why it helped people sleep better, but they have a few guesses. Avocados are the overachievers of the produce aisle — full of fibre, potassium, folate, vitamin K, healthy fats, and a smidge of smugness.

So, Should You Start Tucking in an Avocado Every Night?

Look, if the alternative is counting sheep while rage-scrolling on your phone, tossing some avo on your toast in the morning suddenly feels like self-care. Plus, it’s a lot tastier than melatonin gummies and doesn’t come with a side of grogginess.

While the experts say more research is needed, it’s safe to say that adding avocados to your daily routine might be the tastiest wellness trend yet — and hey, your heart and cholesterol will thank you too.

Bottom line? Sleep is the real luxury in adulthood, and if a little green fruit can help us finally stop doom-scrolling and start dreaming, we say pass the toast (and maybe a sprinkle of feta).

