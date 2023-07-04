Snacks You Didn’t Know Are Canadian

How did you celebrate Canada Day?

Coming off the July long weekend, as we all celebrated this great country of ours, here are a few more things to be proud of.

We know that Canada has plenty of special foods that were invented here like poutine, Nanaimo bars and more. Lucky for us, there are also many snacks that we pass in the grocery store that we wouldn’t be blessed with in another country.

Here are our favourite snacks you didn’t know are exclusive to Canada:

Coffee Crisp!

Caramilk

Hickory Sticks

All Dressed & Poutine Ruffles Chips

Joe Louis

Kraft Dinner

Ketchup Lay’s Chips

Hawkins Cheezies

Beaver Tails

Kinder Surprise

