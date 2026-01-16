Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Listen Live

Harry Styles Is Back With a New Album (Yes, We’re All Calm About It)

Music | What's Trending
Published January 16, 2026
By Charlie

Clear your calendars and your emotions. Harry Styles is officially back.

After a month of cryptic teasing that included mysterious messages, voice notes, and a very “what does this mean?” website, Styles finally made it official. His new album is called Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, and it drops on March 6.

All the clues fans were obsessing over shared the same phrase: “We belong together.” Subtle? No. Effective? Extremely.

The Sign of the Times singer confirmed the news on Thursday, sending the internet into a polite but emotionally unstable spiral.

This will be Harry’s fourth studio album, following 2022’s Harry’s House, which sold more than four million copies worldwide and took home the Grammy for Album of the Year. Casual success. No big deal.

RELATED: Harry Styles Crushes the Berlin Marathon in Under Three Hours

So yes, Harry Styles is entering a new musical era. Based on the title alone, expect dancing, feelings, and at least one song that makes you stare dramatically out a window while pretending you’re in a music video. 💿🕺

March 6 can’t come fast enough.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close