Harry Styles Is Back With a New Album (Yes, We’re All Calm About It)

Clear your calendars and your emotions. Harry Styles is officially back.

After a month of cryptic teasing that included mysterious messages, voice notes, and a very “what does this mean?” website, Styles finally made it official. His new album is called Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, and it drops on March 6.

All the clues fans were obsessing over shared the same phrase: “We belong together.” Subtle? No. Effective? Extremely.

The Sign of the Times singer confirmed the news on Thursday, sending the internet into a polite but emotionally unstable spiral.

This will be Harry’s fourth studio album, following 2022’s Harry’s House, which sold more than four million copies worldwide and took home the Grammy for Album of the Year. Casual success. No big deal.

RELATED: Harry Styles Crushes the Berlin Marathon in Under Three Hours

So yes, Harry Styles is entering a new musical era. Based on the title alone, expect dancing, feelings, and at least one song that makes you stare dramatically out a window while pretending you’re in a music video. 💿🕺

March 6 can’t come fast enough.