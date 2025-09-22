Harry Styles Crushes the Berlin Marathon in Under Three Hours
From sold-out stadiums to the streets of Berlin, Harry Styles just proved he’s not only a pop icon—he’s also got serious running chops. On Sunday, the former One Direction star laced up his runners and finished the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. Yep, Harry officially joins the “sub-3 club,” a time most marathoners can only dream about.
Not Just Another Pretty Face
Harry was one of 55,000 runners pounding the pavement in Berlin, which is widely considered the fastest marathon course in the world. While most of us struggle to hit 10,000 steps in a day, Styles casually knocked out 42.2 kilometres in under three hours. (Cue us re-evaluating that second Pumpkin Spice Latte.)
A Winning Finish Line Moment
At the end of the race, Styles was snapped with Paralympic legend Richard Whitehead—a two-time gold medallist who’s currently on a mission to run 20 marathons in a single year. Whitehead posted the photo to Instagram, proving that even Harry’s cool-down selfies look like magazine covers.
From “Watermelon Sugar” to Carbo-Loading
For fans, the fact that Harry ran a marathon isn’t shocking—he’s known for his energy on stage. But seeing him swap glittery jumpsuits for a bib number and sneakers is a whole new vibe. Forget “Watermelon Sugar”—this was more like electrolyte gel energy sugar.
The Takeaway
Harry Styles: Grammy winner, fashion icon, and now, certified marathon runner. Next time someone says celebrities are just coasting on fame, remind them that Harry ran 42 kilometres in less than three hours… and still looked good doing it.
