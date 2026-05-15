Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran Finally Release Long-Awaited Collab “Repeat It”

After more than a decade of waiting, Martin Garrix and Ed Sheeran have officially released their long-rumoured collaboration, “Repeat It.”

The track dropped worldwide today through STMPD RCRDS and also doubles as a birthday celebration for Garrix, who just turned 30.

The song actually began 12 years ago in Nashville after the two artists became friends during a night out in Amsterdam. Since then, fans have repeatedly flooded comment sections asking when the collab would finally be released and now it’s officially here.

Garrix shared how meaningful the release is, saying he honestly believed the track might never come out. Sheeran echoed the excitement, calling the release a gift for fans who have patiently waited years to hear the finished version.

“Repeat It” blends Sheeran’s signature vocals with Garrix’s polished electronic production, creating a dance-pop track layered with guitar and orchestral elements. The music video, directed by Liam Pethick and filmed in Santiago, Chile, features clips from both artists’ lives over the last 12 years, adding a nostalgic touch to the long-awaited release.

The single arrives during a huge moment for Garrix, who is currently in the middle of his biggest North and South American headline tour to date.

After years of anticipation, fans can finally stream “Repeat It” and hear the collaboration that almost stayed unreleased forever.