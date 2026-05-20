Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Single “The Cure” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Olivia Rodrigo is officially gearing up for her next era, and fans are already spiralling in the best way.

The pop superstar announced her new single, “The Cure,” which will be the second release from her upcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The track follows her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Drop Dead.”

Rodrigo shared the news on Instagram, posting what appears to be the single’s artwork: a stylized photo of herself in a pink top, with red cat’s cradle string tangled through her hands spelling out the title. In the caption, she called “The Cure” her “favorite song on the album” and “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made,” adding that she “couldn’t be more excited” for fans to hear it.

The single is set to drop Friday, May 22, which also happens to line up with World Goth Day, a fitting coincidence given the song’s possible nods to the iconic band The Cure, fronted by Robert Smith. Rodrigo has previously expressed admiration for the band and even brought Smith on stage during her 2025 Glastonbury performance for a surprise collaboration.

Fans have also been picking up on lyrical breadcrumbs. In her previous single “Drop Dead,” Rodrigo sings, “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven,’” referencing one of The Cure’s most beloved tracks. Now, many believe “The Cure” continues that subtle thread of inspiration.

Her upcoming album is set for release on June 12, and if “The Cure” is any indication, it may be one of her most personal and creatively playful eras yet.

Pre-saves for the single are already live, with vinyl and cassette pre-orders also offering an exclusive B-side demo titled “Never Do.”