Man Sentenced After Stealing Unreleased Beyoncé Music From Atlanta Car Break-In

A man accused of stealing unreleased music from members of Beyoncé’s team has pleaded guilty and will spend two years behind bars.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta to entering an automobile and criminal trespass following a 2025 car break-in connected to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

The incident happened in July 2025 when choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked a rented Jeep Wagoneer at Krog Street Market in Atlanta. When they returned less than an hour later, they discovered the rear window smashed and several items missing.

Among the stolen belongings were MacBook laptops, luxury clothing, headphones, and hard drives reportedly containing unreleased Beyoncé music, watermarked tracks, concert footage plans, and draft setlists for the Cowboy Carter tour.

Investigators used surveillance footage and tracking technology from the stolen laptops to connect Evans to the theft. Prosecutors showed video of a red vehicle allegedly driven by Evans pulling up beside the rental SUV in the parking garage before later arriving at an apartment complex with the stolen luggage.

Evans originally rejected a plea deal earlier this year and was set to go to trial before changing his plea this week. He was sentenced to five years total, with two years to be served in prison and the remaining three years on probation. He has also been ordered to stay away from the victims and the parking garage where the theft took place.

Despite the theft, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour continued as planned, including four shows in Atlanta shortly after the incident.

One major mystery still remains: authorities say the unreleased music and hard drives have never been recovered.