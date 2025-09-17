Suspect Arrested in Theft of Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music

Atlanta police say they’ve arrested someone in connection with the July break-in that saw Beyoncé’s unreleased music stolen from a rental vehicle.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Kelvin Evans was taken into custody and charged with entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, along with a parole violation.

The incident happened on July 8 while Beyoncé’s tour was in Atlanta. Two of her team members — choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue — were at a nearby restaurant when someone smashed a window of their rental car. Two suitcases were stolen, and inside were two Apple laptops and five thumb drives containing sensitive digital files, including unreleased Beyoncé tracks.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Stolen in Atlanta Car Theft

Still Missing

Police confirm that none of the stolen items have been recovered. Grant reportedly told investigators he was carrying “personal sensitive information” for Beyoncé — the kind of material you’d expect to be guarded with more than just a car window.

Queen Bey Fans on Edge

For the BeyHive, the theft is more than just a case of lost luggage. The idea of unreleased Beyoncé music floating around in the wrong hands has fans both nervous and curious. If history has taught us anything, it’s that Beyoncé likes to control when and how her music drops — surprise albums, secret visuals, the works.

As of now, though, the only thing confirmed is that Beyoncé’s music is still missing, Evans is behind bars, and fans will have to wait for the Queen herself to decide when we get our next taste of new music.