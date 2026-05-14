Rest in Peace, "Ogre"

Fans of classic ‘80s comedies are saying goodbye to Donald Gibb, best known for playing the unforgettable Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds. He was 71.

According to reports, Gibb died Tuesday night at his home in Texas following ongoing health complications.

For a whole generation of movie fans, Gibb was basically the human version of a linebacker crossed with a cartoon bulldozer.

Standing 6-foot-4 with a booming presence, he became iconic as Frederick Aloysius “Ogre” Palowaski, the intimidating bully who somehow became one of the most lovable characters in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise.

Honestly, Ogre walked so every “big scary guy who secretly has a heart of gold” character could run.

Gibb returned for multiple sequels, including Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise and Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, helping turn the character into a cult favourite.

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Outside of the nerd universe, he popped up in a surprising number of classic movies and TV shows throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. His film credits included Conan the Barbarian, Bloodsport, U.S. Marshals, and Hancock.

On television, audiences also spotted him in shows like The A-Team, Seinfeld, The X-Files, and Step by Step.

And honestly, if you grew up watching movies in the ‘80s, Donald Gibb was one of those actors who could appear on screen for 30 seconds and instantly make you go:

“WAIT… IT’S THAT GUY.”

The giant beard. The massive frame. The voice that sounded like it could bench press a pickup truck.

Absolute character actor legend energy.