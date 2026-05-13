The Gallagher Brothers Actually Sat Down Together for an Interview… Scientists Are Stunned

After 16 years of insults, eye-rolls, and enough sibling drama to power an entire season of reality TV, Liam and Noel Gallagher have apparently done the impossible: sat in the same room long enough to film an interview together.

A new Oasis reunion documentary is heading to theatres and IMAX on September 11, and it’ll feature the first joint interview with the Gallagher brothers in more than 25 years.

Honestly, this might be more shocking than the reunion itself.

The still-untitled documentary follows Oasis during their massive 2025 comeback tour, which marked the first time the brothers performed together since their spectacular 2009 breakup in Paris. You know… the one where a backstage fight basically detonated one of the biggest bands in the world.

RELATED: 'Wonderwall' by Oasis Has Become The First '90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams

For 16 years, the Gallagher relationship existed somewhere between “estranged siblings” and “two raccoons fighting in a parking lot.”

Now suddenly they’re reunited, touring together, and sitting down for interviews like divorced parents forcing themselves through Christmas dinner.

The film comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, with cameras capturing rehearsals, backstage chaos, and performances throughout the reunion tour.

And what a tour it was.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour hit 41 dates across the U.S., Australia, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, Brazil and beyond, becoming the second-highest-grossing tour of 2025.

Which proves two things:

Nostalgia is undefeated. Millennials will spend absolutely irresponsible amounts of money to hear “Wonderwall” live one more time.

The documentary will hit select theatres and IMAX locations before streaming internationally on Disney+ later this year.

Somewhere right now, a guy in a parka is already emotionally preparing himself to cry into a pint.