Conan O’Brien Is Hosting the Oscars Again Because Hollywood Clearly Enjoys Being Roasted

The Oscars are bringing back Conan O’Brien for 2027, proving that after decades in show business, the man still somehow survives every cancellation wave like a sarcastic little cockroach in a perfectly tailored suit.

Disney announced Tuesday that Conan will return to host the Academy Awards on March 14, 2027, after apparently deciding that what Hollywood really needs is another night of awkward celebrity reactions and billionaires pretending they’re “just honoured to be nominated.”

Honestly, Conan hosting the Oscars feels right. He has the exact energy of a guy who can compliment an actor’s performance while simultaneously making them question every life choice that led them there.

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And let’s be real… award shows desperately need hosts again. For a while Hollywood tried going host-less, which had all the excitement of a corporate Zoom meeting where nobody knows who’s supposed to share the screen.

Of course, Conan still has a LONG way to go before catching legendary Oscars host Bob Hope, who hosted or co-hosted the Academy Awards 19 times between 1940 and 1978.

NINETEEN TIMES.

At that point Bob Hope wasn’t hosting the Oscars… he basically had squatters’ rights.

No word yet on what Conan has planned for 2027, but if history tells us anything, there’s a decent chance someone in the front row is getting lovingly humiliated, a joke will go slightly too far, and Twitter will spend three straight days pretending to be furious about it.

Which honestly sounds perfect.