📉 Oscars Ratings Take a Dip… Even Conan Couldn’t Save Them

Well… it looks like even Conan O’Brien couldn’t keep everyone awake for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 98th Academy Awards pulled in just under 17.9 million viewers this year, according to The Walt Disney Company. The show aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu… and apparently a decent chunk of people chose “watch literally anything else” instead.

That’s a 9% drop from last year, when nearly 19.7 million tuned in for Conan’s first time hosting. (Ah, yes… the honeymoon phase. We’ve all been there.)

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And if you’re wondering about younger viewers? Even worse. The 18–49 crowd dipped by 14%… which basically means Millennials and Gen X were like, “I’ll catch the highlights on TikTok tomorrow, thanks.”

🎬 The Awards: Drama On Screen… and Off

This year’s big showdown came down to two films from Warner Bros.: One Battle After Another and Sinners.

In the end, One Battle After Another took home Best Picture and Best Director… while Sinners had a bit of a “thanks for coming out” kind of night.

Yes, it made history with 16 nominations (impressive!)…but also broke a record for losing 12 of them.

That’s not an awards season… that’s emotional damage.

Still, Michael B. Jordan walked away with Best Actor for Sinners, proving you can win even when your movie is basically the bridesmaid of the evening.

🍿 So… Why Are People Tuning Out?

Let’s be honest for a second:

The Oscars are starting to feel like a three-hour group project where only a few people did the work… and everyone still gets a speech.

Between long runtimes, movies most of us haven’t seen (or can’t find without subscribing to yet another streaming service), and acceptance speeches that somehow last longer than a Costco line on a Saturday… people are checking out.

🎤 Final Thought (Because You Know Charlie Would Say It)

“At this point, the only award show I’m fully invested in… is my kid getting dressed on time for school.”



📺 SIDEBAR: Signs You Didn’t Actually Watch The Oscars

• You said, “I’ll just watch the opening monologue,” and woke up during Best Sound Editing.

• You googled “What is Sinners?” halfway through… and still aren’t sure.

• You spent more time judging outfits on Instagram than watching the actual show.

• You called it a “movie” instead of a “film” and felt personally attacked.

• You only know who won because of a group chat that wouldn’t stop buzzing.

• You said, “I love Conan!”… and then immediately changed the channel to The Bachelor.

• You lasted 20 minutes and rewarded yourself like you just survived a spin class.

• You loudly declared, “I’ll watch the highlights tomorrow,” like a woman with a plan.