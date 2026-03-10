The “Bridesmaids” Crew Is Reuniting at the Oscars… And Yes, We’re Emotionally Prepared to Laugh Again

If you loved the movie Bridesmaids (and honestly, who didn’t?), get ready for a little nostalgia at this year’s Oscars. Several stars from the wildly popular comedy are reuniting on the Academy Awards stage to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary. Yes… 15 years. Which means the movie is now old enough to drive in Ontario, and we all need to lie down for a moment.

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper are all expected to take part in the reunion moment during the ceremony. That’s basically the Avengers of awkward wedding chaos returning to the stage.

Rose Byrne will already have a pretty big night ahead of her. She’s nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. So imagine celebrating a major career milestone and also casually running into the people you once filmed a legendary bridal shop meltdown with.

Honestly, the Oscars might want to keep an eye on the champagne levels. Just saying.

A Star-Packed Night at the Oscars

The reunion is just one of several big moments planned for the 98th Academy Awards.

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand is reportedly in talks to perform during the ceremony as part of the In Memoriam tribute. Sources say she may sing in honour of her The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford. Whether she performs solo or with other artists hasn’t been finalized yet, but either way, it’s bound to be one of those emotional goosebump moments.

Meanwhile, Billy Crystal will lead a tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner, with stars from some of Reiner’s iconic movies expected to join him on stage. Yes, that apparently includes Meg Ryan, so prepare for a full dose of classic movie nostalgia.

The Presenter Lineup Is Basically a Hollywood Party

If you enjoy celebrity spotting, this year’s presenter lineup is stacked.

Some of the stars expected to take the stage include Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Saldaña and Maya Rudolph.

In other words, if you blink, you might miss three celebrities walking by.

Conan O’Brien Is Hosting

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony, which means there’s a very good chance the night will include at least one perfectly awkward joke and a lot of wonderfully weird humour. Exactly what you want from an awards show that sometimes takes itself a little too seriously.

The 98th Academy Awards take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu.

And if the Bridesmaids reunion turns into even half the chaos of that bridal shower scene… honestly, it might end up being the most entertaining part of the night.