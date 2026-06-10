Taylor Swift Surprises Fans at the Toy Story 5 Premiere

Nobody expected to see Taylor Swift at the Toy Story 5 premiere. That's exactly why fans were so excited when she made a surprise appearance on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The singer attended the star-studded event to celebrate her contribution to the film's soundtrack. Toy Story 5 features a brand-new original song by Swift called I Knew It, I Knew You, which Disney says draws inspiration from Jessie's emotional journey throughout the beloved franchise.

The song was reportedly written with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and is said to lean into the country influences that helped launch Swift's career.

During the premiere at the Dolby Theatre, Swift took the stage in a full-length gown and performed the song live for the audience. She told attendees that she has been a fan of the Toy Story movies for years and was honoured to be involved in the latest chapter.

"It means the world to me to be a small part of these films," she said.

The surprises didn't stop there.

Swift then welcomed legendary composer Randy Newman to the stage. The two joined forces for a performance of You've Got a Friend in Me, the iconic song that has been part of the Toy Story franchise since the original film debuted in 1995.

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Earlier in the evening, Swift walked the red carpet alongside members of the movie's voice cast, including Tom Hanks and Joan Cusack.

The latest instalment from Pixar Animation Studios is set to hit theatres on June 19, bringing Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang back to the big screen once again.

For many fans, though, the biggest surprise of the night may have been seeing Taylor Swift trade stadiums for toys.

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Because when Taylor Swift shows up unexpectedly, she somehow manages to become the main character, even at a premiere full of animated legends.