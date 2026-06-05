Taylor Swift Just Hit Another Record-Breaking Milestone

As if Taylor Swift needed another trophy for the shelf, Forbes has officially named her the richest female musician in history.

The honour comes as part of Forbes' annual "Iconoclast 50" list, which highlights people who are shaking up their industries and changing the way business is done.

According to the publication, Swift's net worth reached an estimated $2 billion earlier this year, putting her at the top of the list among female musicians.

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Of course, Taylor didn't get there by accident. Forbes praised her as one of the most successful songwriters of all time and pointed to one of the boldest moves in modern music history: re-recording her albums.

Back in 2020, Swift began re-recording much of her catalogue after losing ownership of her original master recordings. The move not only allowed her to regain control of her music, but also inspired other artists to take a closer look at who owns their creative work.

A huge part of her fortune came from the record-shattering Eras Tour. The massive tour played 149 shows across 51 cities on five continents and became the highest-grossing concert tour ever, bringing in an estimated $2.2 billion.

Then came another major power move.

In 2025, Swift reportedly spent about $360 million to buy back her original master recordings, giving her ownership of her entire music catalogue. For many artists, that's the dream. For Taylor, it became reality.

Now, while Swift is the wealthiest female musician ever, she still trails hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, whose estimated fortune sits around $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, fellow music superstars Rihanna and Beyoncé are each estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

Not bad for a songwriter who started out singing about high school crushes and teardrops on a guitar.

And somehow, all of this news arrives just as Taylor is rumoured to be preparing her next big project. At this rate, if she releases a song called "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5, nobody would even be surprised.

Because when it comes to Taylor Swift, the records just keep getting bigger, the tours keep getting longer, and the bank account apparently keeps finding new levels.