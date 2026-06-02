Divorced Parents Steal the Show at Wedding With Perfect Taylor Swift Entrance

Weddings are full of emotional moments, but one couple's reception entrance had guests laughing before dinner was even served.

When Tanner and Sydney Eberle tied the knot in Pennsylvania, Sydney's divorced parents decided to have a little fun with their wedding entrance. Instead of choosing a sentimental song, they walked into the reception to Taylor Swift's hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Honestly? That's commitment to the bit.

The idea came from Sydney's mom, Stacy Jump, who heard the song at work one day and immediately thought it would be the perfect soundtrack for her and her ex-husband Randall Hazer to enter together.

Thankfully, everyone was on board. The bride, groom, Sydney's dad, and even her stepdad all gave the thumbs up to the playful choice.

When the song started blasting through the speakers, the roughly 100 wedding guests couldn't stop laughing. The moment quickly became one of the highlights of the day.

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Sydney says her family has never been the type to take life too seriously. Even though her parents are divorced, they remain on good terms and have built a positive relationship over the years.

The hilarious entrance was captured by wedding photographer Michaela Ingmire, who later shared the video online. Since then, it has exploded across social media, racking up millions of views and thousands of comments from people who appreciated the family's sense of humour.

Let's be honest, plenty of divorced parents spend years avoiding each other at family events. These two walked into a wedding reception together while Taylor Swift sang about never getting back together.

That's what we call healthy closure... with a soundtrack.