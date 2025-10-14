Future Trend Alert: Brand-Sponsored Weddings Are Coming… and Honestly, We’re Listening

Forget lace, forget tulle — the hottest accessory for future brides might just be a Canadian Tire logo on the train of your gown.

According to a new survey, 61% of people say they’d consider a brand-sponsored wedding… as long as that brand foots more than half the bill.

💍 “I Take Thee, And Also This Corporate Partnership…”

Only 32% of romantics said they’d never sell a slice of their big day to capitalism.

But the rest of us? Well, if a company covers the full cost? We’re apparently ready to turn “Here Comes the Bride” into “Here Comes the Product Line.”

Here’s what couples are shockingly fine with if the brand pays up:

Corporate Wedding Move % of People Who Said "Sure, Why Not" Brand-inspired cocktail 58% (Sip a “Pepsi-tini,” anyone?) Logos on table décor, signage, invites 57% Product samples at the reception 54% (Mini Tide Pods as favours?) Mascot attending the wedding 33% (The Kool-Aid Man crashing? Inevitable.) Mascot officiating 20% (“Do you take this bride… OH YEAH!”) Brand mention in vows 18% (“For richer, for poorer, for Amazon Prime...”) Logo on the wedding dress 17% (NASCAR Bridal Collection incoming)

Fun twist: Men are WAY more into this idea than women. Probably because they’d wear a Home Depot tux and call it “practical.”



🥂 Imagining the Sponsored Wedding Era

First Dance: “This moment brought to you by Swiffer — because love, like hardwood, needs upkeep.”

Bridesmaids' Gifts: Free samples from Gillette because "The Best a Bridesmaid Can Get."

Ring Exchange: "With this ring… and a 10% off at Bed Bath & Beyond."

💸 Honestly, Though…

Between $400 florals and $90-a-plate chicken dinners, if Costco wants to sponsor my bouquet toss, I’ll happily shout them out between tears and prosecco.

