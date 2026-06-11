Coors Light Just Created a Beer So Tall It Might Need Its Own Postal Code

Just when you thought the humble tallboy couldn't get any taller, Coors Light looked at a regular beer can and said, "That's cute."

The beer company has unveiled the "Tallerboy," a giant stainless steel koozie designed to hold not one, not two, but THREE Coors Light cans at once.

Because apparently changing cans every 20 minutes is a burden modern technology can solve.

The oversized beverage holder stands a whopping 18 inches tall and holds 36 ounces of beer. That's the equivalent of stacking three tallboys into one towering monument to summer relaxation.

Imagine showing up at a backyard barbecue carrying one of these things. You wouldn't need an introduction. The Tallerboy would do all the talking.

"Hi, I'm Steve." Nobody cares, Steve. Look at the giant beer cylinder.

Coors says the creation is designed to keep your drinks cold while reducing trips to the cooler. Whether that's innovation or laziness depends entirely on how many beers you've already had.

One thing is certain: drinking from this thing is probably going to look absolutely ridiculous. Somewhere between "hydrating giraffe" and "competitive lumberjack."

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Unfortunately, there isn't any footage yet of someone attempting to drink from a fully loaded Tallerboy, but the internet is undoubtedly preparing itself.

Summer has officially entered its "because we can" era.