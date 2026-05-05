Your Patio Beer Might Be Secretly Helping Your Sunscreen 🍺☀️

File this under “things nobody saw coming”… your favourite cold one might actually have a side hustle in skincare.

A new study is stirring up the beauty world (literally), suggesting that something left over from beer-making could help sunscreen do a better job at protecting your skin from those sneaky ultraviolet B rays… you know, the ones responsible for turning us into human lobsters every July long weekend.

From Brewery Leftovers to Beach Bag Essential?

So here’s the deal. When beer is brewed, hops are the real MVP behind that bitter kick. They’re those little green cone-shaped flowers from the Humulus lupulus plant that give your IPA its personality.

But once the brewing party’s over, a bunch of that plant material gets tossed aside like yesterday’s flat lager.

Except… plot twist… that leftover “spent hops” still contain a ton of powerful compounds, including antioxidants that researchers believe could help block UV damage.

Translation: the stuff breweries usually throw out might actually help make sunscreen more effective. Imagine your SPF getting a little backup from beer scraps. Nature really said, “waste not, want not.”

RELATED: Would You Try Sunscreen-Flavoured Ice Cream? 🍦☀️

Because Not All Sunscreens Are Winning

This comes at a pretty interesting time. Recent testing (looking at you, sunscreen aisle) has shown that a lot of products don’t quite live up to the SPF numbers on their labels.

Not exactly comforting when you’re trusting that bottle to protect you during a full day in Wasaga.

At the same time, there’s growing concern about some traditional sunscreen ingredients and how they affect both our bodies and the environment. So scientists are on the hunt for more natural, eco-friendly options… and apparently, the answer might be sitting at the bottom of a brewery bin.

Before You Start Rubbing Beer on Yourself…

Let’s pump the brakes. This isn’t your sign to swap sunscreen for a cold pint and call it self-care.

While the research is promising, we’re not quite at the “beer-infused SPF 50 at Shoppers” stage yet. For now, dermatologists still recommend sticking with the basics:

SPF 30 for everyday use (it blocks about 97% of UVB rays)

SPF 50 if you’re planning a full day in the sun

Reapply every two hours… yes, even if you “don’t burn” 🙄

And always put it on about 15 minutes before heading outside

Cheers to Science (and Not Getting Burnt)

Still, it’s kind of fun to think that something as nostalgic as cracking open a cold one on the dock could eventually play a role in keeping your skin safe.

So next time you’re sipping a beer in the sunshine, just remember… somewhere in that brewing process, there’s a little unsung hero that might one day help save your skin.

Cheers to that 🍻