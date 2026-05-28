Jobs Millennials Are Weirdly Sad Don’t Exist Anymore 😅

Some old jobs sound exhausting. Others honestly sound kind of amazing compared to answering emails and sitting in Zoom meetings all day.

Here are some jobs that disappeared thanks to technology, modern life, and society deciding, “Yeah… a machine can probably do that.”

Milkman 🥛

Before refrigerators became common, milkmen delivered fresh milk right to your door every day.

Basically, they were the original grocery delivery app… except they actually showed up on time.

Pinsetter 🎳

Before automatic bowling machines existed, real humans had to manually reset bowling pins after every roll.

Imagine having to dodge flying bowling balls for minimum wage.

Lector 📚

Factories used to hire people called lectors to read newspapers, books, and stories out loud to workers during long shifts.

So technically, podcasts existed before podcasts.

RELATED: “NORMAL” NAMES THAT ARE GOING EXTINCT INCLUDE JOHNNY AND AMANDA

Lamplighter 🔥

Before electric streetlights, lamplighters walked through towns every evening lighting lamps one by one with long poles.

Honestly sounds kind of peaceful until you remember Canadian winters exist.

Ice Cutter 🧊

Before refrigeration systems, workers cut giant blocks of ice from frozen lakes to help preserve food and drinks.

A job powered entirely by frostbite and bad decisions.

Rat Catcher 🐀

Cities hired rat catchers to control rat populations before modern pest control existed.

So basically… New York still has these.

Knocker Upper ⏰

Before alarm clocks became common, people paid someone to tap on their windows every morning to wake them up for work.

Imagine trusting another human being with your entire employment status. Meanwhile now we set 14 alarms on our phones and still wake up confused and late.