Would You Try Sunscreen-Flavoured Ice Cream? 🍦☀️

If you’ve ever been at the beach and accidentally got a mouthful of sunscreen, you know it’s not exactly a flavour anyone’s begging for. But apparently, Carnival Cruises and trendy ice cream maker Van Leeuwen decided to give it a go — on purpose.

They’ve whipped up a sunscreen-flavoured ice cream as a test run. It’s not for sale yet, but the brand says they’re gauging online reactions before deciding whether to do a limited release next summer.

RELATED: Best Desserts From Across Canada

What’s in It?

Before you gag, it’s not actual sunscreen. The recipe includes coconut cream, cocoa butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt. People magazine even taste-tested it and described it as “surprisingly delicious.” According to them, it’s mostly vanilla with tropical hints of coconut… and then a salty kick (we’re guessing to mimic sweat — yum?).

If That’s Too Weird…

Van Leeuwen also just teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a new ice cream called Play Pink. It’s punch-flavoured (and no, it doesn’t taste like Ed — thankfully). Sadly, you’ll only find it at their shops in New York City.

Would Canadians Go For It?

Here in Canada, sunscreen ice cream might pair perfectly with our short-but-intense summer season. After all, it’s a two-for-one deal: beach vibes and dessert vibes in the same bite. Still, it might be easier to just stick with a DQ Blizzard and, you know, actually apply sunscreen.