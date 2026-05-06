The Tragically Hip Just Launched an Ice Cream… and It Might Be the Most Canadian Thing Ever

You’ve heard of The Tragically Hip… but now get ready for The Tragically Chip.

The legendary Canadian band has teamed up with Kawartha Dairy to create a limited-edition ice cream that feels like summer in Ontario, packed into a cone.

And honestly, the name alone deserves a standing ovation.

What Does It Taste Like?

“The Tragically Chip” is described as:

Maple whisky flavoured ice cream

Dark chocolatey chunks

A rich black cherry ripple

It is sweet, a little bold, and very cottage-core. Think campfire nights, lake views, and Hip songs playing in the background.

A Collaboration That Just Makes Sense

Bobcaygeon plays a big role here.

It is where Kawartha Dairy was founded nearly 90 years ago and also the place that inspired one of The Hip’s most beloved songs. That shared Canadian history makes this collab feel less like a marketing move and more like a full-circle moment.

Both the band and the dairy brand have deep roots in small-town Canada and have built loyal followings by staying true to who they are.

Giving Back While You Indulge

This is not just about ice cream.

A portion of proceeds from every tub of The Tragically Chip will go to Breakfast Club of Canada, helping provide kids across the country with access to nutritious breakfasts.

So yes, you can justify that second scoop.

When and Where to Get It

The Tragically Chip will be available starting June 22, just in time for Canada Day season.

You will find it at Kawartha Dairy locations and select grocery stores for a limited time only. Translation: if you want to try it, do not wait too long.