Ladies Want the Vibes… Men Want the Volume Down? 🎶🍷

If you hit a bar this weekend and woke up sounding like you gargled gravel, you’re not alone.

Somewhere between yelling over “Don’t Stop Believin’” and aggressively singing along to “Mr. Brightside,” your vocal cords simply gave up.

But apparently… some people actually want that.

The Soundtrack of Your Night Out

A new poll asked how often people want music playing at restaurants, cafés, and bars, and the results are a bit of a mixed playlist:

18% said always

28% said usually

28% said sometimes

9% said rarely

5% said never

That last group? Probably sitting in a candlelit corner trying to have a quiet conversation like it’s 1997 and nobody owns a phone.

Women Are Here for the Music 🎤

Here’s where it gets interesting. Women are way more into having music playing than men.

22% of women said they want music always

Only 14% of men said the same

So basically, women are walking into a bar like, “Where’s the vibe?” Meanwhile, men are like, “Can we maybe… hear each other?”

It’s giving: she wants a soundtrack, he wants subtitles.

Age Matters (and So Does Your Hearing)

Shocking absolutely no one, older folks are less into the constant background music. At a certain point, it’s not ambience… it’s just an obstacle between you and understanding what your friend just said for the third time.

RELATED: This is How Many Canadians Are into Kid-Free Restaurants

It’s Not Just If There’s Music… It’s What and How Loud

Let’s be real, this whole debate changes instantly depending on:

The song choice (bangers vs. “why is this playing?”)

(bangers vs. “why is this playing?”) The volume (background vibe vs. full nightclub chaos)

(background vibe vs. full nightclub chaos) And whether it’s live music… which can either be magical or feel like you’re trapped inside someone’s audition

Because there’s a big difference between subtle background jazz and someone scream-singing “Wagon Wheel” like they’re headlining Coachella.

Most people want some music… just not so loud that you need to file a noise complaint against your own dinner.

So maybe the sweet spot is this: loud enough to feel a vibe, quiet enough that you don’t lose your voice ordering nachos.

Because no one wants to wake up Monday morning sounding like they just finished a world tour… when all they did was go out for drinks in Barrie. 🍻