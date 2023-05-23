This is How Many Canadians Are into Kid-Free Restaurants

While child-free spaces may be a controversial topic, its worth perhaps further conversations as according to a new poll, 76 per cent of Canadians are up for kid-free restaurants!

In February, an Italian restaurant in New Jersey sparked conversation after introducing a new policy, banning children under 10 from dining in.”We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

A week later, another restaurant, a Chick-fil-A location in Pennsylvania, received attention for introducing a similar policy.

Only 8 percent said it wasn’t fair and discriminatory! (Probably the parents who can’t find babysitters)

And furthermore, 8 out of 10 people travelling want adult only flights…