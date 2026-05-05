McHappy Day Is Back—And Yes, Your Fries Can Do Good 🍟❤️

Clear your calendar (and maybe your diet plans for one day), because McHappy Day is back on May 6—and it’s serving up feel-good vibes with a side of fries.

JOIN KOOL FM as we help support McHappy at the Bayfield Location-North End, Barrie!

Restaurants across Canada, including right here in Barrie and Simcoe County, are taking part in the 32nd annual event. And honestly? This is one of those rare days where your drive-thru order counts as a good deed.

Your Big Mac = Big Impact

For one day only, every single order at McDonald's Canada helps support families in a big way.

A portion of proceeds from all food and drink purchases goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and other local children’s charities. So whether you’re grabbing a coffee, a Happy Meal, or stress-ordering nuggets after a long day… it all counts.

Yes, even that second iced coffee. No judgement. It’s for the kids.

Easy Ways to Help (Without Even Leaving Your Car)

You can take part however you normally McDonald’s:

Pop into the restaurant

Hit the drive-thru (hello, sweatpants charity work)

Order through the app

Feeling extra generous? You can:

Round up your order to the nearest dollar

Grab a pair of McHappy Day socks (because nothing says hero like burger-themed footwear)

Donate $2, $5, or $10 hearts

More Than Just a Fast Food Run

McHappy Day isn’t just about burgers and McFlurries—it’s a full-on Canadian tradition at this point. For 32 years, it’s helped support families with seriously ill or injured children, giving them a place to stay and support when they need it most.

Basically, it’s proof that something as simple as a coffee run can actually make a difference.

If you needed a sign to treat yourself this week… this is it.

Because on May 6, your lunch isn’t just lunch—it’s a tiny act of kindness wrapped in a paper bag.