Seth Rogen Just Turned Pasta Night Into a Whole Vibe 🍝🌿

If your ideal evening involves carbs, comfort, and a little “enhanced relaxation,” then buckle up… because Seth Rogenhas entered the chat with a very on-brand collab.

His cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant has teamed up with Carbone Fine Food to drop a limited-edition Italian marinara sauce. Yes. Weed-adjacent lifestyle meets Nonna’s kitchen.

Fancy Sauce With a Side of Volcanic Drama

The “Houseplant + Carbone Italian Marinara” is made with 100% Italian tomatoes grown in the rich soil around Mount Vesuvius… which sounds slightly intense for pasta night, but also kind of iconic.

According to the brand, the tomatoes are picked at peak ripeness and slow-cooked into what they confidently call some of the best marinara you’ll ever taste. Bold words for something that’s about to meet your Tuesday night spaghetti.

Launched on 4/20… Obviously

The collab dropped on April 20th, because of course it did. If Seth Rogen has a brand calendar, you already know that date is circled, highlighted, and probably smells faintly like… vibes.

The partnership with celebrity chef Mario Carbone (the man behind NYC’s iconic Carbone restaurant) makes this less “random grocery aisle find” and more “bougie dinner party flex.”

It’s Not Just Sauce… It’s a Lifestyle™

The marinara is part of Houseplant’s new Italian Collection, which is less “grab a jar and go” and more “commit to the aesthetic.”

We’re talking:

A hand-painted serving platter that costs more than your hydro bill

A bocce ball set priced like a weekend getaway

A Murano glass ashtray that belongs in a museum (or at least behind glass so your kids don’t touch it)

And an espresso set designed by Seth himself, because yes, he also makes pottery now. Casual.

The Real Tragedy: Canada Gets Nothing 🇨🇦💔

Here’s the part that hurts a little: despite Seth Rogen being a Vancouver native, this whole delicious situation is currently U.S.-only.

No Canadian shipping. No P.O. boxes. No sneaky workaround unless you’ve got a friend in L.A. who owes you a favour.

So while Americans are living their best “pasta but make it elevated” life, we’re up here in Canada staring into our jars of store-brand marinara like, “cool cool cool.”

RELATED: that time that Seth Rogen Is Inviting Fans to Come to Hang Out at his Place

Honestly, this collab feels exactly right. A little fancy, a little funny, slightly unexpected, and somehow still very on-brand.

Because if anyone was going to turn pasta sauce into a lifestyle moment… it was always going to be Seth Rogen.