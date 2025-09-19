One in Eight People Have Never Ugly-Cried From Happiness

Apparently, not everyone bursts into tears when they see a puppy, hear their kid sing off-key at a school concert, or finally find ketchup chips in stock again.

A new survey of over 10,000 adults found that one in eight people has never cried tears of joy. Like, ever.

If we zoom in on the stats, men are even more likely to keep their eyes drier than a bag of Hawkins Cheezies—one in six guys admit they’ve never teared up from pure happiness.

Compare that to just one in twelve women, and the fellas may need an extra episode of Anne of Green Gables to loosen things up.

The Big Happy Weepers

On the flip side, nearly a quarter of us are certified happy criers. That means roughly 24% of people are out here sobbing at weddings, bawling over puppies in sweaters, and tearing up when the Leafs win a playoff round (hey, it could happen).

29% of women say they cry from joy often.

say they cry from joy often. 19% of men say the same (though some may claim it’s “allergies” or “just dust” every time).

The Takeaway?

Whether you’re a stone-faced stoic or a full-on Niagara Falls of emotions, it’s all normal.

Some folks keep it together, while others cry every time they watch a Tim Hortons commercial. Honestly, if a double-double and a Snowbird reunion don’t get you misty-eyed, are you even Canadian?