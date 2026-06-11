Pitter Patter! Letterkenny Cast Reuniting for New Live Tour with Ontario Stops

Good news for fans of chirping, hockey players, and small-town Canadian nonsense.

The cast of the hit comedy series Letterkenny is getting back together for a brand-new live tour across North America in 2027.

After sold-out tours in 2020 and 2022, the stars of the beloved Crave and Hulu series are hitting the road once again with an all-new live show featuring fresh material, new sketches, and plenty of the quick-witted humour that made the series a fan favourite.

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The tour marks the first time the cast has reunited since Letterkenny wrapped up its impressive 12-season run.

Fans can expect never-before-seen comedy featuring some of the show's most popular characters and performers. While details are being kept under wraps, organizers promise an entirely original production created specifically for the live tour.

Ontario fans won't have to travel far to catch the action.

The tour includes a stop in Toronto on February 4 at The Theatre at Great Canadian and another performance at Casino Rama on February 5.

Presale tickets become available June 15 at noon local time. Fans can access the presale code by signing up for the Letterkenny newsletter. General ticket sales begin June 19 at 10 a.m.

For many Canadians, Letterkenny became a cultural phenomenon by turning rural Ontario life, hockey culture, and small-town rivalries into comedy gold.

And let's be honest, if you've ever uttered the phrase "to be fair" three times in a row, there's a good chance this show is responsible.

That's a Texas-sized 10-4.