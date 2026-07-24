The CNE Just Dropped Its Concert Lineup... and It's Basically a Giant Nostalgia Playlist 🎡🎤
If you're heading to the CNE this summer, you might want to bring comfortable shoes...
The Canadian National Exhibition has officially unveiled its 2026 concert lineup, and the best part?
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Every show is included with the price of admission.
This year's Bell Sound Stage is stacked with Canadian favourites and a few international stars, including:
🎤 Lupe Fiasco
🎤 Shaggy (Yes... "It Wasn't Me." It definitely was.)
🎤 Tom Cochrane
🎤 The Trews
🎤 Lights
🎤 Silverstein
Newly announced acts include:
🎸 Glass Tiger
🎸 Bif Naked
🎸 Bran Van 3000
🎸 Matthew Good and His Band
🤠 Dallas Smith
🎤 Finger Eleven
🎤 Charlotte Day Wilson
🎤 Virginia to Vegas
🎤 JoJo, plus plenty more.
And if you're into Soca, Dr. Jay's Soca Night returns on the final day with Alison Hinds, Edwin Yearwood, Rupeeand DJ Puffy bringing the party.
There's also a little mystery.
Organizers are still keeping one international headliner under wraps for August 28, plus a surprise co-headliner joining Dallas Smith on August 31.
So yes... the CNE is basically saying,
"Come for the mini donuts... stay because someone famous might show up."
You arrive planning to spend $40.
Three hours later you've spent $180, won a giant stuffed banana you didn't need, eaten a deep-fried food that shouldn't legally exist, and somehow ended the night singing Life Is a Highway with 10,000 strangers.
Honestly...That's a pretty great day. 🎡🍩🎶😂
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