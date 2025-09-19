Why Rewatching Your Old Favourite TV Shows Is Basically Therapy

If you’ve been ignoring everyone’s hot takes about the latest must-see series and instead find yourself bingeing Friends, The Office, or even Corner Gas for the tenth time, congrats—you’re actually doing something good for your mental health.

According to science (and yes, real scientists, not just that one friend who thinks they’re a “media expert” because they’ve seen every Marvel movie twice), rewatching your old favourite TV shows is a solid way to keep stress in check.

Comfort in Familiar Chaos

It turns out that when you watch a show you already know, your brain doesn’t have to work as hard. There are no shocking twists to process, no new characters to remember, and no anxiety about whether your fave is about to get killed off in the finale.

Instead, you’re free to relax into the warm, familiar chaos of characters you already love. Basically, your brain can throw on sweatpants, kick back with a double-double, and just chill.

Science Has Your Back

Researchers say that the predictability of a familiar show helps us recover from daily stressors more easily.

Since you already know what’s coming, your body doesn’t react the same way it does when you’re watching something new. Translation: your nervous system isn’t on edge waiting for the next big reveal.

So, instead of doomscrolling before bed, rewatching Schitt’s Creek might be the healthier option. (Honestly, Alexis saying “Ew, David” on loop could probably cure a lot of things.)

RELATED: Why Teens Are Over Love Stories: The Rise of ‘Nomance’ in TV and Movies

The Real Self-Care Routine

Forget bath bombs and expensive yoga classes—sometimes self-care is curling up on the couch, hitting “Play from Beginning,” and letting Netflix judge you with that Are you still watching? pop-up. (Yes, Netflix. We are still watching. Stop shaming us.)

So go ahead: rewatch that show for the hundredth time. It’s not laziness, it’s science.