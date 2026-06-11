Time Canada Is Coming, Eh? Iconic Magazine Launching Canadian Edition

Canadians may soon have a new reason to check their mailbox, coffee table, or dentist's waiting room.

The iconic American magazine Time is officially launching a Canadian edition, giving homegrown stories, leaders, and celebrities a chance to shine on its famous cover.

The new publication, called Time Canada, is being created through a partnership with Toronto-based ArtsHouse Media Group, the team behind Billboard Canada and Rolling Stone Canada.

Time Canada will feature original reporting focused on Canadian news, along with selected stories from Time's international newsroom.

Readers can expect coverage on everything from politics and business to technology, culture, climate issues, and the people making headlines across the country.

The goal is to showcase Canada's place on the world stage and highlight the stories that matter most to Canadians.

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The publication will open a Canadian office and start with a team of six full-time employees and four part-time staff members.

Its very first Canadian cover is expected to hit newsstands this fall.

Time has been around for more than a century and recently expanded into France and Africa as well. The company says its various platforms now reach more than 100 million people around the world.

So who knows? The next Canadian on the cover of Time could be a world leader, a business innovator, a cultural icon... or maybe that guy from your neighbourhood Facebook group who's been arguing about snow removal since January.