Ben and Casey Affleck Mourn the Loss of Their Mom

Sad news from Hollywood today.

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Academy Award-winning actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died at the age of 83 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Chris was much more than "Ben Affleck's mom."

A Harvard-educated teacher, she spent 35 years working in public schools, helping shape young minds long before her sons became Hollywood stars.

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She was also one of their biggest supporters.

Many movie fans will remember seeing Chris at the 1998 Academy Awards, where she proudly accompanied Ben after he and longtime friend Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Casey also appeared in the film, making it an unforgettable family milestone.

Despite all the fame that followed, Ben and Casey have often spoken about the importance of family and the values their mother instilled in them.

Chris is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren.

Losing a parent is never easy, no matter how famous you are or how many awards sit on your shelf.

Our thoughts are with the Affleck family during this difficult time. ❤️