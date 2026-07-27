COMIC-CON JUST DROPPED SOME MAJOR MARVEL BOMBS... INCLUDING RYAN GOSLING AS GHOST RIDER! 🔥🏍️

If you thought Comic-Con was just people dressed like Stormtroopers standing in line for overpriced hot dogs... think again.

Marvel rolled into San Diego this weekend and unleashed a whole pile of blockbuster announcements.

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The biggest surprise? Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Blaze, better known as Ghost Rider. That's right... Ken has traded in the pink Corvette for a motorcycle that's literally on fire. The movie is expected to hit theatres in 2028.

Marvel also confirmed Black Panther III is on the way.

British actor David Jonsson, best known for Industry and The Long Walk, will star as T'Challa's son, carrying on the Black Panther legacy. The role honours the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. The film is scheduled for December 2028.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ made its first-ever appearance in Comic-Con's famous Hall H, showing off footage from Matchbox: The Movie.

Yes... Matchbox. As in the little toy cars.

The action-comedy stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson, proving that Hollywood has officially reached the point where if it fits in a toy box... it can become a movie.