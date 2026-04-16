🚀 Spaceballs Is Back… and Honestly, We Didn’t Have This on Our 2026 Bingo Card

In news that feels like it came straight out of a time machine (or your ex’s DVD collection), Spaceballs is officially getting a sequel.

Yes. That Spaceballs. The one you watched way too young and didn’t fully understand until much later… like most things in life.

The gang behind the original chaos rolled into CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week and delivered a first look that was equal parts nostalgia and “wait… are they serious right now?”

🎬 The Title Is… Beautifully Lazy

Drumroll, please.

The sequel is called: “Spaceballs: The New One.”

That’s it. That’s the title. No fluff. No overthinking. Just the cinematic equivalent of replying “k” to a long text message.

Legendary director Mel Brooks announced it via video and joked, “It’s just like the old one, but newer.”

Honestly? Same energy as us buying the exact same outfit in a different colour and calling it a “whole new wardrobe.”

He also clarified they didn’t go with “The Search for More Money”… because apparently he already found the money. In his basement. Of course he did. Where else would it be? Right next to the Christmas decorations and emotional baggage.

🌟 The OG Crew Is Back (Yes, Including HIM)

Brace yourself, because this cast list is basically a nostalgia attack:

Rick Moranis (!!!)

Bill Pullman

Daphne Zuniga

George Wyner

And yes, Mel Brooks himself

Rest in Peace our beloved John Candy

And let’s talk about Rick Moranis for a second. The man showed up on stage and the crowd LOST IT… only for him to get hilariously interrupted every time he tried to speak. Which, honestly, feels very on brand for 2026. Nobody gets to finish a sentence anymore.

🪐 So… What Can We Expect?

The movie is set to hit theatres next year, and while details are still under wraps, one thing is clear: this is not a serious film. At all.

Which, frankly, is refreshing. Between rising grocery prices, group chats that never die, and trying to remember why we walked into a room… we deserve this.

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💅 Final Thoughts

“Spaceballs: The New One” sounds like it was named at 2 a.m. with snacks involved… and honestly, that’s exactly the kind of chaotic energy we need.

If nothing else, it gives us a reason to rewatch the original and explain to our kids why we’re laughing at jokes that are… deeply questionable but still iconic.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be over here wondering what else Mel Brooks has hiding in that basement.