Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

Sherwin-Williams Says This Is the "Loneliest Colour"

What's Trending
Published June 9, 2026
By Charlie

Every paint colour dreams of ending up on a living room wall.

Unfortunately, one particular shade has apparently been spending a lot of time sitting alone on the shelf.

Sherwin-Williams has revealed what it calls its "Loneliest Colour" and, according to the paint company, it's one of the least-purchased colours in its entire collection.

The shade is called Offbeat Green, a bright lime-green colour that falls somewhere between broccoli soup, asparagus purée, and that mystery green crayon nobody used in elementary school.

RELATED: IF YOU CAN’T SLEEP, JUST RE-PAINT YOUR BEDROOM PURPLE!

Sherwin-Williams describes the colour much more kindly, calling it "a vivid, citric lime green that reflects a growing desire for individuality."

That's one way to say it.

To help give the overlooked shade a second chance, the company has launched a new campaign in partnership with LeBron James and his foundation. Offbeat Green will be featured in several projects, including a front door makeover designed to show off the colour's unique personality.

The campaign is also encouraging people to give the forgotten shade a chance. Anyone who purchases Offbeat Green will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes including a basketball signed by LeBron James, limited-edition merchandise, and a $1,000 Sherwin-Williams gift card.

Will it suddenly become the hottest colour of 2026? Maybe.

Or maybe it will remain exactly where it has always been: sitting quietly between "Mossy Meadow" and "Questionable Avocado" waiting for someone brave enough to take it home.

A Tough Life for a Paint Colour

Imagine being a paint colour and hearing things like:

"I'd rather repaint the entire house than use that."

That's basically what Offbeat Green has been dealing with for years. But who knows? Every trend starts somewhere.

Even avocado-green appliances had their moment.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close