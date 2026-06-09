Sherwin-Williams Says This Is the "Loneliest Colour"

Every paint colour dreams of ending up on a living room wall.

Unfortunately, one particular shade has apparently been spending a lot of time sitting alone on the shelf.

Sherwin-Williams has revealed what it calls its "Loneliest Colour" and, according to the paint company, it's one of the least-purchased colours in its entire collection.

The shade is called Offbeat Green, a bright lime-green colour that falls somewhere between broccoli soup, asparagus purée, and that mystery green crayon nobody used in elementary school.

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Sherwin-Williams describes the colour much more kindly, calling it "a vivid, citric lime green that reflects a growing desire for individuality."

That's one way to say it.

To help give the overlooked shade a second chance, the company has launched a new campaign in partnership with LeBron James and his foundation. Offbeat Green will be featured in several projects, including a front door makeover designed to show off the colour's unique personality.

The campaign is also encouraging people to give the forgotten shade a chance. Anyone who purchases Offbeat Green will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes including a basketball signed by LeBron James, limited-edition merchandise, and a $1,000 Sherwin-Williams gift card.

Will it suddenly become the hottest colour of 2026? Maybe.

Or maybe it will remain exactly where it has always been: sitting quietly between "Mossy Meadow" and "Questionable Avocado" waiting for someone brave enough to take it home.

A Tough Life for a Paint Colour

Imagine being a paint colour and hearing things like:

"I'd rather repaint the entire house than use that."

That's basically what Offbeat Green has been dealing with for years. But who knows? Every trend starts somewhere.

Even avocado-green appliances had their moment.