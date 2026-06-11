Put Down Your Phone... You're Missing Your Own Life

We've all done it.

You pick up your phone to check the weather, and somehow 27 minutes later you're watching a video of a raccoon stealing a sandwich while ignoring the actual people standing beside you.

A new survey suggests our phones may be distracting us more than we'd like to admit.

According to the poll, one in 10 adults says they've missed a once-in-a-lifetime moment because they were too busy looking at their phone.

That's right. While life was happening, they were busy checking notifications, scrolling social media, or reading comments from strangers arguing about pineapple on pizza.

The survey found that 46 per cent of people have scrolled through their phones during moments when they should have been paying attention, including birthdays, family gatherings, vacations, and sightseeing adventures.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent admit they've become so distracted while watching a movie or TV show that they've had to rewind because they completely missed what happened.

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The study also found that 66 per cent of people sometimes pick up their phone for absolutely no reason at all. No text. No notification. No emergency.

Just pure muscle memory.

Even more telling, nearly half of respondents said they wish they could get back some of the time they've wasted staring at their screens.

Of course, many of us are reading this story on a phone right now, which makes the whole thing feel a bit like a gym membership reminding you to exercise while you're eating chips on the couch.

The lesson here isn't to throw your phone into a lake. It's just a reminder that sometimes the best things happening in your life aren't on your screen.

They're the people, places, and moments happening right in front of you. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to stop writing about screen addiction and go check my notifications.