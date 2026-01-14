Six Things We Hope Our Phones Can Do by 2036

Big question: will we even have phones in 10 years… or will we just be mind-melding like it’s normal?

Samsung asked 2,000 people what they hope their phones can do by 2036, and the answers are a mix of wildly ambitious, slightly terrifying, and aggressively lazy. Let’s break it down.

1. Last an Entire Week on One Charge

This was the top wish, because nothing ruins a day like watching your battery drop from 42% to panic mode in 20 minutes.

Some people got even greedier and said phones should charge without electricity, possibly through movement. So basically… your phone becomes a Fitbit that feeds on your steps.

2. Real-Time Language Translation

Imagine calling someone who speaks a totally different language and your phone just… handles it. No awkward pauses. No Google Translate disasters.

Just smooth, fluent conversation. Global friendships unlocked.

3. 3-D Holograms

People want phones that project 3-D holograms, so meetings can happen in actual three-dimensional space. You could “manipulate objects in 3-D,” which sounds cool, but also like one wrong swipe could summon chaos.

4. Listening In and Instantly Offering Helpful Suggestions

This one’s a little unsettling. Phones that listen and give you real-time advice without you asking.

We are extremely close to this already. We just need to fully give up the last scraps of privacy and accept our phone as a tiny, judgmental life coach.

5. Take Over All Finances and Bill Payments

The dream: your phone manages your money, pays your bills, and keeps everything running without you ever sitting down to deal with it.

Auto-pay exists, but apparently that’s not enough. We want financial babysitting.

6. Anticipate Your Thoughts and Type for You

This is peak 2036 energy. Your phone would know what you’re thinking and insert it automatically.

You wouldn’t even need to touch it to text your friends.

Lazy? Yes. Efficient? Also yes.

The poll also found that half of Americans already use A.I. on their phones every day without realizing it. Things like weather apps, photo sorting, and auto-brightness are powered by AI now, and we barely think twice about it.

The main reasons people rely on A.I. are saving time, making life easier, instant solutions, and learning new things.

So no, 2036 phones won’t just be phones. They’ll be translators, accountants, assistants, mind readers… and probably the thing reminding you to charge yourself next. 📱🤖