The Weirdest Gadgets at CES So Far

From stair-climbing vacuums to lollipops that play music… somehow

The Consumer Electronics Show officially kicked off in Las Vegas, which means one thing: the future has arrived, and it’s… confusing.

CES is famous for debuting cutting-edge tech, but it’s also the place where companies boldly ask, “But what if we added A.I. to this?” Here are some of the coolest, strangest, and most unnecessary gadgets making waves so far.

1. Lollipops That Play Music

Yes. Really.

A company called Lollipop Star unveiled lollipops that play music using bone conduction technology. The sound plays inside your head, and you can only hear it when you bite down. Each flavour has a different song.

Cost: $9 per lollipop, which is bold for candy you can’t hum along to.

2. Colour-Changing Fingernails

The brand iPolish introduced press-on nails that change colour using a special device. They promise up to 300 shades, because clearly commitment is out and vibes are in.

Starter kit: $95.

3. Talking A.I. Picture Frames

Inspired by the moving portraits in Harry Potter, Vinabot created digital photo frames that can talk to you and hold conversations.

Price: around $300, which feels fair for something that might judge you silently.

4. Vibrating Kitchen Knives

From Seattle Ultrasonics, these knives vibrate 30,000 times per second to slice food more easily.

Cost: $400, or you could just sharpen the one you already own.

5. A.I.-Powered Hair Clippers

Pick a haircut in an app, and the clippers automatically adjust the blade as you go. Crew cut. Side part. Regret.

This one was also shown last year and still has no price, which feels appropriate.

6. Gaming Headphones That Read Your Mind

These headphones monitor your brainwaves to track focus, reaction speed, and cognitive load.

Great for gaming. Slightly alarming for thoughts like, “I should’ve gone to bed.”

7. A.I. Desk Companions

Razer showed off a hologram that watches you game and gives advice. Meanwhile, a Chinese company introduced an A.I. desk companion that “simulates emotional intimacy.”

They’re calling it an “A.I. soulmate.” We are tired already.

8. Lego Smart Bricks

These bricks light up and make sounds depending on what you build. Cars make engine noises. Structures react accordingly.

Basically Lego, but louder.

9. A Toilet That Calls for Help

A smart toilet from VoVo designed for seniors sends an alert if it hasn’t been used in eight hours, in case something’s wrong.

Helpful, thoughtful… but still can’t fetch toilet paper.

10. A.I. Mirrors

One mirror helps with makeup. Another scans your face to monitor health.

Nothing like your mirror saying, “You look tired. Emotionally.”

11. Portable Food Allergy Detectors

Bring it to a restaurant, and it scans your meal to see if it’s safe to eat.

Finally, peace of mind with a side of tech.

12. Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuums

Yes, it climbs stairs. The vacuum itself looks normal, but the base has actual legs.

We’ve officially given appliances knees.

13. A Clip-On Device That Remembers Conversations

Wear it on your shirt, and it records and summarizes conversations.

Great for meetings. Terrible for arguments that were supposed to disappear forever.

The Bottom Line

CES proves once again that just because we can invent something doesn’t mean we should. But also… we kind of love it.

The future is weird, expensive, and deeply committed to A.I. And it’s only Day One. 🤖