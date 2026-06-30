WhatsApp Is Finally Getting Usernames

No more saying, "Here's my number." Soon you'll just be able to say, "Find me on WhatsApp."

The messaging app is rolling out one of its most requested features: usernames. That means instead of giving your phone number to everyone, you'll be able to connect using a username, giving users a little more privacy.

Of course, that also means millions of people are about to race for the perfect username before someone else grabs it. If you've always wanted "Mike"... good luck.

Once the feature is available, update your WhatsApp app, head to Settings, then Account, and choose Username. The rollout begins this week, and users will get a notification when it's their turn.

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Creators, businesses and public figures will also be able to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames, so don't get your hopes up about snagging your favourite celebrity's name.

If you can't think of a clever username, WhatsApp will even suggest one for you.

Finally... the days of giving your phone number to someone you met five minutes ago may be coming to an end.

Now the real challenge begins: remembering which variation of your name wasn't already taken. "Charlie," "Charlie1," "Charlie_1981," "DefinitelyTheRealCharlie"... it's the internet's version of The Hunger Games. 📱