Free House Cleaning Sounds Great... Until You Remember They'll Film Your Entire Life

Let's be honest. Most of us have looked around our homes, spotted "the chair" covered in laundry, and thought, "I'd pay good money for someone else to deal with this."

Well, a tech startup is offering free house cleaning. There's just one catch.

The cleaners will be wearing cameras the entire time.

A German tech company called MicroAGI is looking for people in New York City willing to let professional cleaners record everything they see and do inside their homes. The footage will reportedly be used to help train future household robots.

Basically, your overflowing junk drawer could help teach a robot how to clean up humanity's collective mess.

The company says privacy protections are in place. According to its website, faces, names, documents, phone screens, and other personal information are automatically blurred or anonymized before the footage is used.

Still, the idea has plenty of people raising an eyebrow.

After all, it's one thing to have company over and quickly shove everything embarrassing into a closet. It's another thing entirely to have every room, every pile of unfolded laundry, and that mystery container in the back of the fridge recorded for artificial intelligence.

Millennials in particular may have a tough decision to make. On one hand: Free cleaning.

RELATED: Yes, the Housekeeping Olympics Are Real — and Honestly, Moms Should Be the Judges

On the other hand: A camera documenting the fact that you've owned the same reusable grocery bags since 2011 and still have three different chargers for devices you no longer own.

The real question is this: How clean does your house need to be before you're willing to let a robot-in-training judge your lifestyle?

For many of us, the answer is somewhere between "absolutely not" and "can they come tomorrow?"