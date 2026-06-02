Sabrina Carpenter Gets Restraining Order After Scary Stalker Situation

Being famous might come with red carpets and sold-out concerts, but it can also come with some seriously unsettling situations.

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she says repeatedly showed up at her Los Angeles home claiming he knew her.

According to court documents, 31-year-old William Applegate was caught on the home's security camera after allegedly sneaking onto a neighbouring property to get around a security fence. He then approached Carpenter's home, rang the doorbell, and reportedly tried to open the front door before security stepped in.

Carpenter said the man falsely claimed that the two knew each other and that she was expecting him.

When security confronted him, authorities were called and Applegate was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of it.

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The next day, Applegate reportedly returned and stayed near the property for several hours. Court documents also claim he came back again on May 25 and parked outside the singer's home, allegedly watching her movements.

Carpenter described the incidents as one of the most disturbing invasions of her privacy and personal safety she has ever experienced.

A judge has now ordered Applegate to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, vehicle, workplace, and anyone living at the residence.

A future court hearing will determine whether the restraining order becomes permanent. Applegate is also scheduled to appear in criminal court on a trespassing charge.

It's a reminder that while fans can be passionate, there is a very clear line between admiration and crossing into someone's personal life. And yes, showing up uninvited at someone's house is about as subtle as sending a "u up?" text at 3 a.m.