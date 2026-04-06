Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” Music Video is a Hilarious Heist Ahead of Coachella

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a brand new music video for her hit Man’s Best Friend, and it is a full on comedy caper. Co directed by Carpenter herself and Margaret Qualley of The Substance, the video teams her up with Madelyn Cline in a playful, Bling Ring style heist through a jaw dropping mid century modern mansion in Los Angeles.

From the very first scene, the trio bring nonstop antics. They raid the closets, experiment with lingerie, duel with swords, and even take a bubble bath, all while swiping a Grammy trophy and, eventually, a car. At one point, they even dance for the surveillance cameras, fully aware of being watched, making it equal parts mischievous and hilarious. Oh, and there is a cameo from a live tarantula, because of course, why not?

The video perfectly showcases Carpenter’s signature goofiness and her ability to blend music with slapstick humor. It is a far cry from your typical pop video, think chaotic fun with a glamorous twist. And for those following her Coachella journey, this release is perfectly timed. Sabrina is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 10, and Friday, April 17, bringing all the energy and theatrics from the video straight to the stage.

With Man’s Best Friend and this outrageous new video, Sabrina Carpenter proves once again that she is not just a pop star, she is a full on entertainer who knows how to turn a music video into a cinematic, laugh out loud adventure.