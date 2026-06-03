Indie Record Stores Are Hosting a Niall Horan Listening Party This Thursday

If you're a Niall Horan fan, this Thursday is worth clearing your schedule for.

Indie record stores will be hosting advance listening parties for his brand new album DINNER PARTY on June 4, giving fans a chance to hear the full record a full day before it officially drops on June 5.

Who is Niall Horan

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Niall Horan is one of the five members of One Direction, the British-Irish boy band that became one of the biggest acts in the world during the early 2010s. After the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Horan launched a solo career that has kept him very much in the spotlight.

His debut solo album Flicker came out in 2017 and shot straight to number one on the Billboard 200. He followed that with Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and The Show in 2023, which hit number two on the charts. DINNER PARTY will be his fourth solo album.

Advertisement

What the Album Is About

Horan has described the album as "a thank you to the past and a hello to the present," with 12 new tracks shaped by love, intimacy, fear, loss, hope, and dreams. Niallhoran

The title itself comes from a real moment in his life. Horan met his current girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, at a literal dinner party, and that gathering became a turning point beyond just a social occasion.

The album also includes a tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.

Why the Listening Party Matters

Advance listening events at indie record stores are a genuinely fun way to experience new music. There's something different about hearing an album for the first time surrounded by other fans in a real space, rather than just hitting play at home alone.

It's also a great excuse to support your local record store while being among the first people to hear what Horan has been working on.

DINNER PARTY officially releases everywhere on June 5.