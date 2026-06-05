Canada Soccer Music Album WHAT IF IT ALL GOES RIGHT Out Now

A major new Canadian music project is officially out today, and it is bringing together some of the biggest names in the country for a unique mix of sport, culture, and sound.

The new album, titled WHAT IF IT ALL GOES RIGHT?, is the debut release from Perfect Pitch, a Canada Soccer music ambassador program created to unite artists, athletes, and fans while supporting youth soccer across the country.

A Big Collaboration for a Big Moment in Canadian Sport

The project is backed by Canada Soccer and Infinity &, and it has been executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da.

The goal is to capture a moment of momentum for Canadian soccer while showcasing the depth of Canadian music on a global stage.

The album brings together artists from multiple genres, including hip-hop, pop, indie, electronic, Latin, and rock. It is designed to reflect both the diversity of Canadian culture and the energy surrounding the national teams.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Canadian Talent

The project features an impressive list of contributors, including:

Alessia Cara

Nelly Furtado

Johnny Orlando

Jessie Reyez

AP Dhillon

The Tragically Hip

City and Colour

Zeds Dead

Connor Price

NorthSideBenji

And many more.

It is one of the most diverse groupings of Canadian artists assembled on a single project in recent years.

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Music Built Around Sport and Identity

According to Canada Soccer leadership, the project is meant to connect music and sport in a way that reflects national pride and community energy.

The album includes new collaborations, reimagined tracks, and anthem-style songs meant to match the intensity and emotion of the game.

It is also tied directly to the Canada Soccer Foundation, with proceeds going toward grassroots programs and youth development initiatives across the country.

Tracklist Highlights

The album includes 10 tracks, each bringing together different combinations of artists and producers.

Some standout collaborations include:

Nelly Furtado teaming up with Boi-1da on “Electric Circus”

Jessie Reyez on “I Dare You (Tasty)”

Alessia Cara on “In My Hands”

A special rework featuring The Tragically Hip and City and Colour on “Ahead By A Century”

Each track is designed to feel like part of a larger national soundtrack.

More Than Just a Music Release

Beyond the music, the project is being positioned as a cultural initiative.

It is meant to support youth soccer programs, reduce barriers for participation, and help grow the sport across Canada.

That connection between music and community impact is a big part of what makes this release different from a typical compilation album.

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Why This Project Stands Out

Canada has a long history of producing globally recognized artists, but this project brings many of them together under one shared theme.

It is not just about streaming numbers or chart performance. It is about identity, pride, and momentum at a time when Canadian soccer is trying to build something bigger on the world stage.

With major artists, a strong national message, and a clear community focus, WHAT IF IT ALL GOES RIGHT? feels like more than just an album release. It feels like a moment.