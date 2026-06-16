Madonna Drops “Bring Your Love” Video Featuring Sabrina Carpenter Ahead of New Album

Madonna is back in full pop-dance mode in 2026, unveiling a new music video for her single “Bring Your Love,” a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

The track is part of Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II, set for release July 3 via Warner Records. The rollout is already shaping up to be a full multimedia era, with music, film, and live performances all tied together.

A “Club of Love” on screen

The new video, directed by TORSO, turns the dance floor into a surreal nightclub experience where Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter move through a crowded, high-energy club setting. The concept centres on connection and escape, as Madonna tries to disappear into the crowd before eventually finding Carpenter and fully leaning into the moment.

Actor Julia Garner also makes a brief appearance on the dance floor, adding to the video’s cinematic feel.

By the end, Madonna exits the club and leaves behind a poster reading “Come to the club of love,” reinforcing the video’s theme of music as escape and community.

Part of a bigger “Confessions II” rollout

This release follows Madonna’s earlier short film premiere for Confessions II – The Film, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and later landed on YouTube. The project previews multiple tracks from the upcoming album and continues her long-standing approach of blending visual storytelling with music releases.

The album reportedly includes songs such as “I Feel So Free,” “Good for the Soul,” “One Step Away,” “Danceteria,” and “Read My Lips,” alongside “Bring Your Love.”

Chart success already building

Even before the album drops, Madonna is already seeing traction on the charts. “I Feel So Free” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplay Chart, while “Bring Your Love” topped the U.K. Club Chart, signalling strong early club and dance-floor momentum.

From Coachella to Times Square

Madonna’s collaboration with Carpenter has been building for months. The pair previously performed together during Carpenter’s set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026.

She also previewed Confessions II material during a surprise Times Square performance tied to Pride Month celebrations, in partnership with Grindr.

A cross-generational pop moment

The pairing of Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter continues to bridge generations of pop fans, blending Madonna’s legacy as a reinvention-driven icon with Carpenter’s current chart success and rising global profile.

With Confessions II arriving July 3, “Bring Your Love” is setting the tone for a high-energy, club-focused era that leans heavily into dance culture, visual storytelling, and collaboration.