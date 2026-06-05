Shawn Mendes Celebrates 10 Years of Treat You Better With Special Release

Ten years after it first changed his career, Shawn Mendes is revisiting one of his biggest early hits in a major way.

The singer is marking the 10th anniversary of “Treat You Better” with a limited-edition vinyl release and a fresh live version of the song, giving fans a new way to experience a track that helped define his rise in pop music.

A Milestone Moment for a Breakout Hit

When “Treat You Better” was released in 2016, it quickly became one of Shawn Mendes’ most recognizable songs. It introduced him to a much wider global audience and helped set the stage for his debut album Illuminate, which went on to top charts and become a multi-platinum success.

Now, a decade later, the song is still pulling huge numbers, with billions of streams and views across platforms. It remains a standout moment in his early career and a track that continues to resonate with fans.

Limited-Edition Vinyl Sells Out Fast

To celebrate the anniversary, Mendes released a special 7-inch vinyl through Blood Records. The release was highly limited and sold out within minutes, showing just how strong the demand still is for the song years later.

The vinyl includes:

Side A: Original 2016 studio version of “Treat You Better”

Side B: “Treat You Better (Live From New York)”

The design also pays tribute to the era, nodding to the visual style of his Illuminate album cover.

It is a simple concept, but one that connects directly back to the period when the song first exploded.

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A New Live Version for Fans

Alongside the vinyl release, both the original and live versions of “Treat You Better” are now available on streaming platforms.

The live version, recorded in New York, offers a more stripped-down and performance-focused take on the track. It gives fans a slightly different perspective on a song they have heard countless times over the past decade.

Shawn Mendes also released an official performance video on YouTube, adding another layer to the anniversary celebration.

Looking Back at a Career-Defining Track

“Treat You Better” was first released in June 2016 and quickly became a turning point in Mendes’ career.

The song went on to achieve massive commercial success, helping push Illuminate to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. The album later earned multi-platinum certification and solidified Mendes as one of pop’s rising global stars at the time.

Even now, the track continues to perform strongly, with billions of streams and nearly three billion views on its official music video.

Shawn Mendes Reflects on the Moment

To mark the anniversary, Mendes also shared a message with fans on social media. He thanked listeners for supporting the song over the past 10 years and reflected on how much it has meant to his career.

The tone of the message was simple and appreciative, focusing on the connection between the song and the fans who have stuck with him since the beginning.

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Why This Anniversary Still Matters

A decade later, “Treat You Better” is more than just an early hit. It represents the start of Shawn Mendes’ global career and a moment that helped shape modern pop music in the late 2010s.

The anniversary release is both a celebration and a reminder of how quickly time moves in music, and how certain songs continue to hold their place long after their original release.

For fans, it is a chance to revisit a track that likely soundtracked a specific moment in their lives. For Mendes, it is a milestone that highlights just how far he has come since 2016.