Ariana Grande Haunts Justin Long in Dark New Music Video for “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Ariana Grande is leaning fully into cinematic storytelling with her brand-new music video for “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” and fans are calling it one of her most haunting visuals yet.

Released on June 1, the video stars actor Justin Long alongside Grande in a dark, horror-inspired storyline that blurs the line between revenge and the supernatural.

The video opens with a chilling scene: Long appears to bury Grande in the desert and drives away, seemingly leaving her behind. But things quickly take a sinister turn when he begins seeing her everywhere he goes. Haunted and unsettled, he returns to the burial site searching for answers, only to discover a hidden underground space… and ultimately finds himself on the receiving end of the same fate.

The twist ending sees roles reversed entirely, with Grande taking control in a final eerie moment that seals the video’s unsettling tone.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the visual short film continues Grande’s recent streak of high-concept music videos that feel more like mini-movies than traditional pop releases.

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” was released as the lead single from her upcoming album Petal, set to drop July 31. Grande has described the track as one of her personal favourites she’s ever written, marking a new creative era for the singer.

The song was co-written with longtime collaborators Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin.

The video also adds to Justin Long’s growing slate of upcoming projects, including In Memoriam and You Deserve Each Other.

With its eerie visuals, psychological tension, and dramatic storytelling, the video has quickly sparked conversation online as fans dissect both its plot and symbolism.

One thing is clear: Ariana Grande’s new era is anything but quiet.